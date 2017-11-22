Book boxes springing up

Book boxes, containers that hold books for individuals to borrow, keep or exchange, are popping up in Newcastle. Two groups have now taken the time to create and place boxes at two locations in town.

Both groups originally approached the Newcastle City Council earlier this year with the request to place the boxes in the parks. The council, afraid of vandalism, asked the groups to place the boxes on private property instead.

The first box is located on Main Street, near Railroad Avenue, on a vacant lot owned by Jeff Virchow. Dean and Billie Willadson, Susan Love and Mike and Patty Smith were instrumental in the book box making its appearance.