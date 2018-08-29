BOB C. CARTER

Feb. 5, 1924—Aug. 24, 2018

Bob Carter was born Feb. 5, 1924, to Lester and Ivy Carter in Crandon, Wisc., where he grew-up and attended school before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943. He was able to see a small part of the world while he was serving his country, mostly stationed in the United States, but his farthest point of deployment was in Newfoundland, Canada. He was in aircraft fuselage repair, so he was fortunate enough to be out of the fighting as they brought the damaged aircraft to his shop for repair.

After the war he returned to Crandon where he became involved with the family business, the Crandon Motor Co., the local Chevrolet dealership. In 1946 he met and married Lenore Hack from Goodman, Wisc.

They decided to try living in Arizona or Colorado, eventually settling on the Denver area. They lived there for a very short time and returned to Crandon where he and his father and brother Glenn ran the dealership until 1960, when Bob and Glenn bought out their father. For a few years during this time they also sold International-Harvester and Massey-Harris farm equipment and also owned the Chevrolet dealership in Laona, Wisc.

In 1968, Bob purchased the GM dealership in Newcastle, Wyo., packed up his family and moved to The Cowboy State. Bob, and later with his son Steve, owned and operated this dealership until 2004 when they sold it. Steve became involved in other business interests including a U-Haul dealership and Bob, not wanting to fully retire, provided much-needed assistance.

Bob was an enthusiastic traveller having been in all 50 states and eight provinces and territories in Canada, as well as Bermuda and Mexico.

In March 2012 Lenore passed away, and a few months later Bob entered the hospital, driving himself to the emergency room. He was almost immediately transferred to Rapid City, S.D., by ambulance where he remained for a few days. The doctor said he needed some treatment for a few months that would be best served by being in a nursing home, so he was admitted to Custer Regional Senior Care in Custer, S.D. He was never released and remained there for six years until his death.

Bob is survived by his son Steve of Newcastle; his sister, Jeanne of Denver, Colo.; and various nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lenore; and his brothers, Glenn, Frederick (Fritz), and Harold.

Services will be held Sept. 4 at Weston County Senior Services, 627 Pine St. in Newcastle at 2 p.m., with Pastor Norm Brotzman, Newcastle Assembly of God, officiating. Graveside services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D., on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. with military honors.