Board of Ed OKs graduation rules again

By Kristine Galloway

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — State education officials are trying to clarify high school graduation requirements – again.

The State Board of Education last week adopted new Chapter 31 rules for graduation requirements. The rules now go to the Governor’s Office for approval.

But the board previously has approved the rules at least twice, only to have Gov. Matt Mead send them back unsigned.

At the board meeting, Trustee Sue Belish injected a bit of humor as she moved to approve the rules.

“I move that the State Board of Education adopt the Chapter 31 rules – finally – after 27 tries,” she said.

Julie Magee, division director of accountability for the Wyoming Department of Education, said she is reasonably confident Mead will sign the rules this time around.

“I do think we are much closer to the mark than we were, and I don’t have a reason to think they would not be signed,” she said.

Magee said the board last approved revised rules in November 2013. That revision removed all references to the “body of evidence” from the rules.

Magee said the “body of evidence” was a system educators used to measure student proficiency, but the Legislature ended that requirement in 2013.

She said in the years since, the State Board of Education and Department of Education have been revising the rules to ensure the graduation requirements are uniform across the state, but still allow districts flexibility for their own requirements.

“Various attempts have been made to promulgate these rules, and each time they were met with resistance from one entity or another,” Magee said.

“The feeling was maybe there wasn’t quite enough detail, or the details that were included were not sufficient to really explain what it is students need to do or what standards they need to be able to meet.”

In late 2017, the Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee appointed Mike O’Donnell, special assistant attorney general, to help the Department of Education complete a revision of the rules, she said.

“So, we started with the 2013 Chapter 31 rules and rewrote them from scratch,” Magee explained.

The department used a committee to rewrite the rules. It included representatives from the State Board of Education, the Wyoming Curriculum Directors Association, the Wyoming Department of Education, the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office, Magee said.

“Throughout those meetings, and in between those meetings, I was taking feedback from the group, and I rewrote the rules,” she said.

Each time Magee revised the rules, she sent them back to the committee for further feedback before revising the rules again.

She presented the revised rules to the state board in April, and they voted to promulgate the rules. The Governor’s Office allowed the promulgation, and then the rules went out for a 45-day public comment period.

The Department of Education received no comments from the public during that period, Magee said.

“I think part of that was because there was so much stakeholder input during the process of writing the rules that there was no surprise to anybody when those rules were released for public comment. I think people were pretty well informed,” Magee said.

Now that the board has once again voted to adopt the rules, they go back to the Governor’s Office once again for a 75-day review.

Magee said the rules have three main sections: the state high school graduation requirements, the district assessment system, and state board and district collaboration on district requirements.

She explained that the state high school graduation requirements include the core requirements in math, English, science and social studies. The district assessment explains how districts can show student proficiency in all subjects, including those that are not required by the state. The collaboration portion explains how districts can collaborate with the state board to ensure their added requirements meet state laws.

“Let’s say a school district used to have a requirement that you have to take one year of P.E. to graduate, and they decide they’re going to extend that to two years or reduce that to a semester. They communicate those changes to the state board,” Magee said.

Department of Education officials will file the rules Monday, and Mead will have 75 days to decide whether to sign this new version or send the State Board of Education back to the start – again.