Board not ready to arm school staff

Despite the recent passage of state legislation that could allow some school district employees to carry guns within school facilities, it is unlikely parents, students, and employees will see that sort of a change happening in Weston County School District #1 just yet.

During the 2017 General Session of the 64th Wyoming Legislature, House Bill 194 was passed into law. It allows for the possession of firearms by school district employees on school property.

The bill establishes the school districts themselves as the rule-making authority, and also gives the final decision on whether or not to allow guns on school property to the governing body of each district.