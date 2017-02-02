Board demands local control

Posted by Jess Yarnes on February 2nd, 2017

Andy McKay and Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporters

During WCSD #1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix’s report to the school board at their regular meeting on January 25, he rehashed a meeting that had taken place days earlier between northeast Wyoming school officials and a pair of legislators from the region, and nobody who attended the gathering was encouraged by the report from Cheyenne.

“We had Crook, Campbell, Johnson, Niobrara, and Weston counties represented at the meeting, along with Senators (Ogden) Driskill (R, Devils Tower) and (Jeff) Wasserburger (R, Gillette),” reported board member Dana Mann-Tavegia, who organized the meeting that was held on Saturday, Jan. 21.

In addition to the two legislators, multiple board members from around the region also attended the meeting, which was meant to act as a forum where members representing education in northeastern Wyoming could voice their concerns to their representatives during the opening stage of this legislative session.

