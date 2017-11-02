BLM seeks nominations to Wyoming Resource Advisory Council

The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for four open positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council. Application instructions and materials are available at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply. As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days.

The BLM’s RACs, composed of citizens chosen for their expertise in natural resource issues, help the Bureau carry out its multiple-use mission and stewardship of 245 million acres of public lands. The Bureau, which manages more land than any other Federal agency, has 36 RACs across the West, where most BLM-managed land is located. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members with an interest or expertise in energy and mineral development, ranching, outdoor recreation, conservation, state and local government, tribal and cultural resources, and academia. The diverse membership of each RAC helps ensure that BLM land managers receive the varying perspectives they need to achieve their mission of managing the public lands for multiple uses.

“Restoring trust in the federal government and being a good land manager are two of my top priorities at Interior, and state and local input, particularly in communities surrounding public lands, is imperative to building trust,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “Nobody knows the land better than the people who live and work it. Council members provide a valuable service to the Department and offer a variety of perspectives that assist in solving land and resource use issues.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an Advisory Council. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education, and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

The Wyoming RAC has positions open in the following categories:

Category One (two vacancies) – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.

Category Two (one vacancy) – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three (one vacancy) – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

For more information, please visit https://www.blm.gov/Wyoming-RAC, or contact Emmet Pruss, 307-776-6266, *protected email* .