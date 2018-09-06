BLM proposes following state lead for sage grouse

By Leo Wolfson

Cody Enterprise

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CODY — In a major victory for state’s rights and a striking blow to federally authorized environmental protections, the BLM is considering a blanket procedure to permanently follow the state of Wyoming’s lead on sage grouse management.

“BLM is proposing to mirror the state map,” said Bailey Schreiber, a natural resource counsel for the Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA). “It automatically plans to update its map to be consistent with any changes that Wyoming makes in the future.”

Under the proposed environmental impact statement (EIS), BLM habitat management will defer to the state’s sage grouse protection core map.

“It is very much deferring to the state management of sage grouse and adopting, in large part, the state’s executive order,” Schreiber said.

Since local BLM Big Horn Basin sage grouse designation is current with Gov. Matt Mead’s 2017 adjusted sage grouse boundary executive order, the action will not change any sagebrush boundaries in the Cody region for the present.

Schreiber said the governor’s office and WCCA support the EIS.

“I’m glad that the BLM is moving forward to adopt the governor’s recommendations,” Park County Commissioner Loren Grosskopf said.

The Park County commissioners officially signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, Sept. 4 to support the process move. Although the sign-on doesn’t directly affect the verbiage of the actual proposal, it does:

•State a formal county position towards the topic

•Provide showing of support for BLM action, in an event the EIS is challenged in court

•Retain communication between BLM and county as planning continues, allowing the county to work with BLM through EIS planning process.

“Having a county with cooperating agency status will give us much more leverage than if you were a non-cooperating agency,” Schreiber said.

The BLM falls under the U.S. Department of Interior. Commissioner Tim French recently met in Washington, D.C., with Department of Interior officials.

“When we were in Washington and talking with the interior department they said, pretty frankly, ‘You have a friend in the interior,’” French said.

Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden raised skepticism about the long-term likelihood of such an action, given that using core area maps is a contested issue in itself.

“How far is the BLM willing to go with this?” Tilden asked.

Schreiber expects the move to be challenged.

“This is going to be fought pretty hard by environmental groups,” Schreiber said. “I’m not sure whether BLM can legally do this because if the next governor decides to do away with core area (protection) maps all together, then BLM suddenly has no identified habitat in the state.”

According to Schreiber, BLM has been working on this for almost a year.

Dan Heilig of WyomingOutdoor Council opposes the BLM move. He worries Wyoming will follow suit if neighboring states implement weaker sage grouse protection standards.

“This action to put in a state-by-state approach to sage grouse protection is not smart. If other states start to backslide with weaker provisions, it will implicate greater Wyoming to do the same,” Heilig said.

Bob Budd, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and member of the Wyoming Sage Grouse Implementation Team, says the move will get BLM and Wyoming on the same page, while also putting a priority on local interests and knowledge.

“It simplifies the part of the process of the RMP (resource management plan) amendment,” Budd said.

Budd says lapses in communication between BLM and the state caused years of discrepancies between the entities. He says he isn’t concerned that local and state business interests might take priority over the well-being of the sage grouse.

Schreiber says the EIS will become finalized in the next few months. The public comment period for the EIS closed Aug. 2.