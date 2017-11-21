Black Hills Energy’s local office closing

Not enough customers in Wyoming and South Dakota are paying their bills at Black Hills Energy walk-in payment locations, so the company has announced that it will be closing them by Dec. 15. Company representatives have indicated, however, that their local presence will not change with the closing of the walk-in payment offices.

“Since 2011, the number of customers who visit our local offices has steadily declined. At the same time, the number of our customers who opt for self-service options to pay their bills has steadily increased,” a letter from BHE to customers dated Oct. 26 said.