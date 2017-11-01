Bird Cage Theatrics to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

Hollywood hit the first of five shows at the Fountain this season

As part of its five-show season, Bird Cage Theatrics Co. will bring the play “Steel Magnolias” to the dining room at the Fountain Inn. The show will play Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11, at 7:30 p.m. on all dates, with a matinée performance on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the show, which is guaranteed to make you laugh, and possibly cry, are $20 with the option to purchase one of three dinner choices, as well as beer and wine. Meal options range from $20 to $26, and include lemon pepper chicken, rib-eye steak and a seafood dish.

“You get a great dinner and a great show for less than $50 a head, and you don’t even have to leave town,” director Shane Sellers said.