Bike path hits snag after bid exceeds funds

The city of Newcastle plans to review the portion of a bike path under construction that would connect Newcastle Elementary School to Grey Addition and extend past The Hop toward the port of entry, where it will connect to the existing path.

This portion of the bike path, which will eventually span Newcastle, is the next scheduled section to be completed, and the project was recently put out to bid.

City engineer Mike Moore acknowledged at the Aug. 7 Newcastle City Council meeting that it was obvious during the bid opening that the project was going to exceed the budgeted amount. Between state funding through the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program and matching funds provided by the city, the budget is $254,000.