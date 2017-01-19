BHSU students named to Fall 2016 Dean’s List
The Office of Academic Affairs at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester, and Newcastle’s Alyssa Dawson, Carissa Deming, Shenae LaCroix, Sierra LaCroix, Caleb Munger, Kennedy Ragland and Francesca Romano were all recognized.
They were among a total of 742 students at BHSU who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the honor. Deming and Munger each logged a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.