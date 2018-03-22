June 14, 1927–March 13, 2018

Betty Lou (Dobson) Dopp passed away on March 13, 2018, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah, with loved ones by her side. She was 90 years old.

Betty was a hard-working, generous, and faithful woman born on June 14, 1927, in Burlington, Wyo., to parents Lou and Lottie Dobson. Betty was the middle child, with an older sister, Patty, and a younger brother, Monty.

Betty grew up on a farm where she learned the value of hard work from an early age. She loved to run and excelled in track. After graduation Betty was excited to receive a scholarship to attend nursing school in Billings, Mont. Betty also attended modeling school at night.

Betty moved to Kansas City, Mo., to complete her licensed practical nurse clinical rotations. It was there that she met her eternal companion, Cyrus Paul Dopp, at a church social. They were married civilly in Burlington on Aug. 6, 1950. Later, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City temple.

Cy and Betty set up their first home in Cody, Wyo., where Cy was employed at the city of Cody and Betty at the local hospital. They moved to Newcastle to join Betty’s sister Patty and her husband in their electrical business. Betty and Cy assumed the business, City Electric. As the business grew so did their family. Betty became the office manager as well as taking care of her growing family. She found time to sew dresses, take the family camping and loved celebrating birthdays and Christmas. Betty had a passion for remodeling and learning about new technology, which she instilled into her children. Betty and Cy lived a full life together of over 63 years.

Betty was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a deep love for the Savior. She had great faith in the power of prayer, and often shared with her family how important it was to rely on the Lord. She was a powerful example of service, generosity, hard work, and determination.

Betty is survived by her four children Kip Dopp (Jeri), Mitch Dopp (Bridget), Kim Ireland (Charlie), and Kyle Dopp (Shauna); as well as her 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Dopp; her sister, Patty; nephew, Frank; and her brother, Monty Dobson.

Funeral services will be held on March 23 at 11 a.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful. A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.