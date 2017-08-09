Bessie Fiest

August 5, 1930-July 31, 2017

Bessie Feist, 86, of Newcastle, WY, died Monday July 31, 2017 at Weston County Manor in Newcastle. She was born Aug. 5, 1930 in Selfridge, ND to Wayne and Violet Snyder where she lived with family on the farm. She graduated high school in McLaughlin, SD and later was a school teacher there.

On June 8, 1948 she married Mike Feist in Selfridge. The couple moved to Newcastle in the mid 1950’s where Bessie worked at several locations as a secretary/bookkeeper with the majority of her working years at Weston County Extension Office.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing bingo. But most of all she loved the time she spent with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Mike Feist of Newcastle, her eight children, Barbara (Rex) Gould, Michael (Rita) Feist, Shirley Feist, David (Angie) Feist, all of Newcastle, Pat Feist of Cheyenne, WY, Mary (Rob) Stanton, Diane Feist of Rapid City, SD, and Dan Feist of Chadron, NE. She is also survived by more than 60 grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Feist, her parents and her siblings.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday Aug. 7, 2017 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle, WY. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.

The family suggests memorials to Weston County Health Services Foundation, 1124 Washington Blvd., Newcastle, WY 82701.