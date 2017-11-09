Bert Sutherland June 6, 1966-Oct. 29, 2017

Funeral service for Bert Sutherland age 51 was be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Osage Elementary School in Osage, WY with Chad Sheehan officiating; interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton, WY.

Bert Eugene Sutherland Jr., 51, passed away October 29 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after his battle with cancer. He was born June 6, 1966 in Newcastle, WY to Bert E. Sutherland Sr. and Barbara Jean (McCollom) Sutherland. He was the first of three children, weighing in at a whopping 3 lbs. 4 oz.

Bert grew up in Osage, attending grade school at Kitty Moats Elementary. He attended high school in Upton and forged many lifelong friendships there.

He married Carrie Ann (Manders) Sutherland September 26, 1988 in Upton. They had two children, Trey Michael Sutherland and Summer Marie (Sutherland) Siebert. Most recently he rejoiced over the birth of first grandchild Bailey Renee Ann Siebert who was the absolute light of his life.

Devoted family man, he enjoyed spending time with family & friends, making the occasional trip to Deadwood, grilling on his Traeger, spending time outdoors camping, hunting and fishing. He loved his job and work family at D&DJ Oil Tools, they held a very special place in his heart.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harold (Bud) McCollom and Dorothy Cole, and paternal grandparents Gene and Betty Sutherland.

He is survived by his parents, Bert & Barbara Sutherland, brothers Robert (Bob) Sutherland and Byron Sutherland, spouse Carrie Sutherland, son Trey Sutherland, daughter Summer (Timothy) Siebert, granddaughter Bailey Siebert, nephews Brecken Sutherland and Nathan Sutherland, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that were all near and dear to his heart.

The family requests memorials be made in Bert’s name to the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation for Cancer Care and the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com