Before it became a parking lot: Part II

From building to parking lot: the timeline of block 7, lot 20: Part II

For this week’s issue of the News Letter Journal, local historian Leonard Cash continued with the history of block 7 lot 20, land that was once home to many Newcastle businesses in the “Oliver Building.” The lot now serves as a parking lot for First State Bank, and sometime gathering place for downtown events.

Dating back to the 1930s – where we left off last week – a Mr. Fischback from Hardin, Montana, purchased the City Cleaners from Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Bergstrum in the summer of 1936. Fischback then sold to Gladys Ware. Additionally, courthouse records indicate that the land itself was sold by John E. Bergstrom and Grade M. Bergstrom, husband and wife, to Washburn-Bettis Co. for $2,250, filed on Aug. 18, 1936.