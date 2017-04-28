Beat by the Big Gun

Dogies bested by Douglas in shootout

After the Dogies finished their contest with Douglas last week in a tie, the rematch on Saturday at Schoonmaker Field had both teams determined to come out on top. As a result, fans were treated to 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer that ended with the Bearcats holding on to a slim 3-2 victory despite facing a fierce offensive effort by Newcastle in the second half.

“It was a little heartbreaking, but the guys played a great game,” head coach Josh Peterson nodded. “That was the best soccer I think I’ve seen us play, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Bragging rights aside, the outcome of the game also held important post-season implications as well.