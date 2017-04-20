Be STD aware: Wyoming rates are rising

Although the reported occurrence of sexually transmitted diseases in Weston County is historically low, gonorrhea and other STD’s are a growing burden in Wyoming and across the nation, particularly among younger individuals, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), which said the rate of gonorrhea infections has increased six fold from 2012 to 2016 in the Cowboy State.

“This kind of growth is not something unique to our state,” said Courtney Smith, Communicable Disease Surveillance Program manager with WDH. “Nearly 20 million new sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) occur in the United States every year.”