Battle in the Big Horns

The Dogies had another busy weekend of wrestling, competing in Buffalo on Thursday and then in the Battle of the Big Horns in Worland on Friday and Saturday. While the team was unable to pull out any wins over the three days, several individuals performed very well, particularly Wyatt and Kale Corley, who went undefeated through seven duals and one Best of the Best bracket championship.

“Though we didn’t win any of our duals, we won most of the matches we wrestled in each. We just gave up too many open weights,” head coach Lee McCoy explained. “We had three guys advance to the Best of the Best bracket on Saturday, and Kale and Wyatt ended up winning their weight classes, so that was awesome!”