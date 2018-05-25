Jan. 25, 1937–May 17, 2018

Barbara Elaine Roan Sander, age 81, of Roosevelt, Utah, passed away May 17, 2018, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Lead, S.D., to Ralph Roosevelt Roan and Grace Daisy Gamber. She married Bernard Dean Sander and he died Sept. 15, 2006.

Barbara had a great fondness for shopping, but also being in the mountains, especially the Black Hills of South Dakota. Her two favorite things were the color pink and a Pepsi. She loved animals, joking around with people, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they played. One of her pastimes was watching westerns of any type, but especially those with John Wayne in them. She was proud to have served with her church as a clerk and librarian. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her children, Tina Marie (Ed) Smith, Traverse City, Mich.; Katherine (Ron) Shuck, Roosevelt; Bernard Gene (Donna) Sander, BlueBell, Utah; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, Ralph Roan and Grace Major; siblings, Darlene Larsen, Claudine Roan, Wayne Major, Willma Wooten, and Pearl Bennett.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and there will be a family memorial service at a later date in South Dakota.

Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.