Baptised by our fires

Casper firefighters learned their craft in Newcastle

A pair of Newcastle High School graduates who started their firefighting careers in Weston County are making strides in two different Casper area departments. Although they are separated by several years, both 2010 NHS graduate Troy Hieb and 1986 graduate Bob Fawcett have taken a passion developed through volunteer service in Newcastle and turned it into a career in a larger community.

Both Hieb and Fawcett recently received recognition at their respective fire departments. Hieb, after one year of work at Casper Fire-EMS, officially became a career firefighter after being moved from probationary status in February.

Hieb started with Casper Fire-EMS on February 29, 2016, and was classified as a probationary firefighter until he could earn his formal spot within the department.