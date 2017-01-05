Banker has a big year: Justin Tystad

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Pinnacle Bank President Justin Tystad kept himself busy throughout 2016, and Newcastle has a lot of show for it. In addition to helping oversee the creation an attractive new bank that graces the community’s eastern entrance at the intersection of Highways 16 and 85, he also spearheaded a major overhaul of the county’s largest baseball field and wrapped up the year by hosting an annual fund-raiser that generated over $30,000 for a trio of non-profit entities that serve vital roles in the community.
What makes the list of accomplishments for 2016 even more impressive is the fact that they were all completed in a year of economic hardship and uncertainty for Weston County, but Tystad maintains that none of these efforts would have been possible without the contributions of several other individuals and organizations in the community. At the same time, his determination to improve the community and the quality of life it offers provided the organization and motivation necessary to bring a number of different entities together to work towards common goals.