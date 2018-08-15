Bank remodel well underway

A remodeling project at First State Bank kicked off the end of July and the bank branch’s president, Darwin Rabenburg, wants the public to know that despite the construction, the bank is still open for business. The project, according to Rabenburg, will be in three phases and completed in November.

“We are remodeling primarily to bring everything up to date. The remodel will address different customer desires and bring the technology within the facility up to date,” Rabenburg said. “This project will make the bank more pleasant in today’s world for customers.”

He explained that the project includes the completion of different offices and work stations for employees, as well as a new teller line. Rabenburg noted that the remodel will only include the interior upstairs of the bank.