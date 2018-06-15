Badger Creek fire up to 11,000 acres, supplies reach firefighters

By Ike Fredregill

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — Firefighting is thirsty work, but thanks to donations from around southeast Wyoming, fire personnel working the Badger Creek Fire are staying supplied with the necessities, a Big Valley Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson said.

“The donations started coming in as early as Monday,” Big Valley Operations Chief Mike Morin said. “People reached out over Facebook and asked where they could drop stuff off.”

As most of the Big Valley team is working in shifts, dropping off donations has proved elusive at times, but currently, the fire department is parking a trailer at The Butcher Block, 1968 Snowy Range Road, Morin said.

“We’re trying to update our Facebook when the trailer is there, but we’ve been pretty busy,” he explained. “If it isn’t there, drive by the next day, because we might have hauled it up to the fire that day.”

Morin said local firefighters are concentrated around the Wold Tract, and the donations are distributed to any fire personnel who stop by.

Suggested donations include water, bug spray, Gatorade, toiletries for men and women, wet wipes, sunscreen, chapstick and socks.

“Sometimes it’s nice to get beef jerky or homemade cookies,” Morin said. “But people should avoid donating anything that might spoil quickly.”

Drinks with caffeine should be avoided as well, because they dehydrate the firefighters, he said.

The fire expanded to about 11,192 acres as of press time Thursday, with warm temperatures, dry vegetation and high winds contributing to its growth, the Badger Creek Fire incident report said.

The fire has claimed three structures, but no injuries have been reported, Rocky Mountain Black Team spokesperson Chris Barth said. Fire containment remains at 0 percent.

Intense fire behavior and thick smoke made it unsafe for firefighters and aviation resources to take suppression action on the east side of the fire throughout much of the Wednesday, the incident report stated. Firefighters continue to focus on protecting structures and other resources at risk, as well as building a line around the fire. Despite a lack of containment, crews have been successful in building the line around portions of the west, south and north sides of the fire, the incident report stated.

On Thursday, crews continued building a fireline on the north side of the fire. To the south, firefighters worked to construct both hand and dozer lines, limiting fire spread. On the east side of the fire, crews plan to assess and mitigate risk to structures along Wyoming Highway 10, according to the incident report.

Gov. Matt Mead authorized a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew from the Wyoming Army National Guard to join the firefighting efforts for use in medical evacuations if needed, a news release said.

Currently, about 349 fire personnel are working to battle the blaze and Black Team spokesperson Dawn Sanchez said seven additional crews and 13 fire engines were on order with more resources arriving each day.

Two “Super Scooper” airplanes were also ordered Thursday, Sanchez said. Flying just above the surface of a lake or reservoir, the aircraft scoops water into its belly, accumulating about 1,600 gallons of water to be dropped onto the nearby fire.

The aircraft are slated to collect water at Lake Hattie, which will be closed to boating until further notice, but shore fishing will still be permitted, a Wyoming Game and Fish news release stated.