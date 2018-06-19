Badger Creek Fire nears full containment as rain arrives

By Jeff Victor

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — Fire crews are nearing total containment of the 20,090-acre Badger Creek Fire as the National Weather Service calls for more rain throughout the week.

The fire was 85 percent contained Monday morning, according to a news release published at that time by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, which is combatting the wildfire that has burned — and continued to grow — for more than a week.

“Additional rain can be helpful, but we’re looking for a couple days with drier and warmer air and that drier and warmer air is factoring into the work that needs to be done in the areas which are not contained yet,” Public Information Officer Stephani Rust said. “Even though it looks like rain is on the horizon, we’re still taking our work very seriously and drier, warmer air is something that we’re considering still.”

The fire has consumed three structures, including one residence, and led to two illnesses, Rust said.

The blaze — which knocked out power in some places and worsened air quality for miles around — resulted in several evacuated communities and shut down two highways, but these are beginning to reopen.

Wyoming Highway 10 reopened Monday morning, and residents of some evacuated communities were allowed to return home.

“The communities of Mountain Home, Fox Park and Foxborough, and those along Wyoming Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado state line — including Woods Landing, New Jelm and Jelm — are no longer under evacuation,” the Monday news release states. “Residents of the Mountain Home community should be aware that power to the community may not be restored until Monday night.”

Wyoming Highway 230 remains closed between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line, and an evacuation order is still in effect for Wold Tract, Wyocolo, Gramm, Beehive and Miller Lake.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Lyons said despite what some might think, 2018 has been a wet year for Albany County.

“The last couple of weeks have been a little drier than normal, but overall, they’re still running a bit higher than normal,” he said. “We had a lot of (precipitation) and then for a little bit, we didn’t have any, and that allowed things to kind of dry out pretty quickly.”

Lyons said the weekend rains probably helped a little, though they mostly fell outside the fire area.

“Moisture has helped already and I would expect it to continue to help,” he said. “So, it should at least give them a hand in terms of making sure it’s all contained and doesn’t get out of hand.”

Rust said fire crews were looking forward to rain, but prepared to remain fighting the fires for a while longer.

“It’s hard for us to project when a fire is truly, completely out,” she

said.

“We expect that the heavy downed trees and logs that are still burning on the interior of the fire perimeter … to smolder for a while yet and for smoke to be visible in the area of Laramie for a while.”

Rust added, however, the crews were nearing 100 percent containment, putting out smaller fires on the periphery and making sure a blaze was unlikely to return before declaring the section contained.

“It’s hard for us to project there, too, but we do anticipate containment in this coming day,” she said Monday. “Our crews have been working pretty hard on mop up, especially in areas that aren’t contained yet. The reason they aren’t contained yet is because we do still have fuels that are smoldering.”