Ava Roness November 16, 2017-November 16, 2017

Ava Callie Roness was born and left this world on November 16, 2017. She was a beautiful baby girl weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. and was 21.5 inches long.

Surviving loved ones: parents, Christopher and Sara Roness; siblings, Alexander Gunter, Grace, Evelyn and Sophia Roness, grandparents, Sharon and Larry Roness; great-grandparents, Richard and Phyliss Utter, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in heaven by grandparents, Thomas and Janet Utter, and uncle, Mitchell Roness.

Celebration of life was held for Ava from 3 to 5 p.m. on December 3 at FE Warren AFB in High Plains Chapel, with a time of prayer followed by fellowship.

In lieu of flowers donations to Angel Names Association are appreciated, https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/Chris-Sara-Roness/AvaCallieRoness-CelebrationofLife.