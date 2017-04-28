Assessor hopes county valuation holds

It has already been reported that the local portion of Weston County’s total valuation is down, but County Assessor Tina Conklin told the News Letter Journal that she hopes the state assessed valuation will even out the shortfall in local valuation to produce a final tally closer to that of last year.

On March 21, Conklin reported to the Weston County Commissioners that the county portion of total assessed value was down about $800,000. She told the News Letter Journal on April 24 that, based off of last year’s taxes, this will represent roughly $9,600 in taxes that Weston County will not collect.

“The decrease is from construction equipment and oil and gas equipment going down,” Conklin told the commissioners before revealing that the news wasn’t all bad.