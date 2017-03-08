Appreciate the tone chosen by letter writer

Dear Editor,

I’m writing regarding the Letter to the Editor entitled “Addicts Need the Support of Local Christians” on March 1, which was in turn written in response to “Homicide Shows the Effects of Alcohol on Consumers,” on February 22.

No one has more reason to detest the liquor industry than me, as my own father was killed by a drunk driver. But in reading both letters, I was immediately struck by the contrast in spirit and tone between the two. The first chose to judge and condemn. The second revealed the personal experience of freedom in Christ of its author.

I was seriously considering writing a letter to the author of the first letter, but your beautiful, grace filled response, Ms. Martens, has spared me the trouble. I could never have said it better— thank you.

To those of us Christians who truly need to remember, Jesus said, “For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:17, NKJV)

—Karen Spears