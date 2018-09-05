Another tough loss for the Dogies

The Dogies’ home opener last weekend at Schoonmaker Field didn’t go exactly as head coach Matt Conzelman had hoped for, but facing off against the number four-ranked Wheatland Bulldogs in only their second game of the season was no easy task.

“It was a tough one for us, and we had too many errors both offensively and defensively,” head coach Matt Conzelman began. “Their QB is probably the best we’ll see all year, but miscues on offense didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to with bad snaps and different things like that. We just were never really able to get into our rhythm, but one positive with our guys is that they never give up.”

The Bulldogs broke out of the gate strong and with only 2:15 ticked off the clock in the first quarter, they punched in the first score of the contest, and picked up one more before the second quarter commenced to take the 14-0 lead.