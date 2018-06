Dec. 26, 1926–Feb. 3, 2018

Anita A. Wetzel, born Dec. 26, 1926, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018, in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Graveside services will be held June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle, Wyo. The family will gather at 2411 W. Main St. in Newcastle following the service.