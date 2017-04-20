An eagle has landed

Henkle will play hoops at Chadron

Rachel Henkle became the latest Newcastle Dogie to commit to a collegiate sports program last Tuesday when she signed on the dotted line to become a Chadron State College Lady Eagle basketball player.

Henkle has proved herself a talented athlete in several sports throughout her high school career, including being a state champion in the backstroke. However, it is her love of hoops that led to her decision regarding which endeavor to continue in college.

“I had quite a few schools contact me for swimming, but they were all so far away, with most of them on the east coast,” she began. “I love swimming but I love basketball too, and it’s just a lot more fun to play.”