Alternative media sources are needed to uncover truth

Dear Editor,

In regards to “Intelligence Report says network is propaganda tool” on page two of the March 30, 2017 News Letter Journal:

I take it you didn’t take the time to access the Abby Martin/Cenk Uyger dialogue, but submit a biased defense of mainstream media and our illustrious intelligence agencies. To date there has been no proof presented by those claiming that Russia hacked and manipulated our elections.

Making unsubstantiated claims and demanding that everyone believe it just because they said so is not sufficient to sway my thinking. No one questions how many times we— Yes, we— have interfered in and/or refused to approve duly executed elections in many countries (i.e.- Crimea/Ukraine and Brazil as well as the those we are currently attacking to name a few.)

Humanitarian action be damned. We want regime change, only U.S./Israeli promoters need apply. We bragged about interfering in Russia’s elections, favoring Gorbachev.

How many times have the mainstream media and intelligence agencies had to backtrack and do damage control because alternative news outlets have revealed the truth and exposed their lack of verifiable evidence as purported?

How many newsworthy items are not covered at all because it doesn’t fit their narrative?

As for the accuracy and honesty of our (misnamed) intelligence agencies, one only has to look at their history to decide if it’s another “weapons of mass destruction,” “yellowcake from Niger”, or “Iraq was behind 911” manipulation to instill fear and justify their leadup to an illegal invasion of another country with less than moral incentives. WWIII is on their event horizon now.

What mainstream coverage has been offered of the “Vault 7” leaks exposing the hacking tools used by the intelligence agencies and Israel, that enables leaving a false footprint as to who did the actual hacking, can hack into your vehicle controls and take you out without raising an eyebrow of foul play? Could this not explain some of the mysterious plane crashes that have plagued the world of late?

What of the threat of nuclear attack/accident? Remember the Stuxnet virus used against Iran’s nuclear facility. What about the Flame virus? Short attention spans, huh?

I find it disconcerting that everyone’s attention is continually focused on the fabricated hacking, and no one seems to clamor for an explanation of the information that was revealed in the “leaks.” This is the epitome of propaganda. The people are kept in the dark and fed bull—-. We must be mushrooms.

Face it, every country can hack. We are just at the head of the list. So there, don’t get in our way. Truth doesn’t matter, keep repeating the big lie technique.

—Sundai Balander