July 2, 1941–April 3, 2018

Allen L. Mahoney, age 76, passed away on April 3, 2018, at Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, Wyo.

Allen was born July 2, 1941, in Alva, Wyo., to Jay Smith Mahoney and Alta Lorene Mahoney. He attended schools in Alva, Sundance, and Newcastle, graduating from Newcastle High School in 1959. He joined the United States Army in November of 1959 where he served honorably both as active duty and in reserve. He was discharged in 1965.

Allen spent the early 1960s working on a ranch in Nisland, S.D., and for the Army Reserve in Sheridan, Wyo., and Fort Collins, Colo. He worked on the Christensen Ranch from the mid-1960s through 1976. After leaving the ranch, he was employed by Jacobs Ranch Coal Mine where he worked through 1992.

In 1993, he went to work for Fisher Sand and Gravel where he remained until his retirement in October of 2017.

He married Ann Snow on July 1, 1961. They were later divorced. Three children were born to this union.

He married Janice Mahoney on Nov. 25, 1995. They had many happy years together creating a home, complete with his ideal shop and garden area.

Allen was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 13 in Newcastle. Earlier days found him active in the Weston County Stock Growers Association and as a 4-H leader.

Services will be held on Monday, April 9, at 9 a.m. at Weston County Senior Services Center. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D.

Allen is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Brenda (Tim) Ayres; son, Lance (Penney) Mahoney; daughter, Serena (Lot) Medina; son, Austin Mahoney; stepchildren, Kevin (Conni) Sawyer, Brian (Mary) Sawyer, Roxanne (Greg) Schmelz, Ronald (Terri) Sawyer, Paula (Joe) Korus; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He lovingly assisted in the raising of Justin O’Rourke and his sister, Rikki. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Van Every, and his uncle, Earl Gray.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Gerald, Hiram, and Leon; brother-in-law, Robert Van Every; nieces, Donna Rae Williams, Dixie Mathern, Penny Gant; and nephew, Jay Mahoney. Donations may be made in Allen’s memory to the Weston County Health Services Foundation.