Ag Enthusiasts Come to Weston County

Stacy Buchholz for NLJ

4-H Youth Development Educator

This June, the 307 Livestock Camp welcomed over 65 4-H and FFA members from the northeast area of Wyoming as well as their parents and friends. The 307 Livestock Camp, a partnership between the Weston and Crook County Extension Service, along with local show industry experts, teaches participants all about showing, fitting, feeding, and care of their livestock projects. Generous donations from local businesses helped to keep the cost low for attendees and contributed to the great success of the camp.

The camp, hosted at the Weston County Fairgrounds, focused on daily feed, care and management, veterinary care, handling techniques, skin conditioning, hair care, clipping, shearing, fitting, and showmanship for livestock projects.