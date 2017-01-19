After the inquest

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 19th, 2017

Coroner’s finding leads to further investigation

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

The Coroner’s Inquest into the manner and cause of death for Richard Campbell came to an end in December when the jury determined, after hearing the testimony of over 25 witnesses, that Campbell’s death was to be ruled a homicide.

With that decision comes a recommendation, which the jurors stated in a document filed in District Court, that further investigation into his death was needed.

The Weston County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for continuing that investigation, and Weston County Coroner Cindy Crabtree told the News Letter that she has been informed that there is, indeed, an active investigation going on.

