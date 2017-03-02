Addicts need the support of local Christians

Dear Editor,

I find it interesting that Mr. Lang would choose to blame the people who make a living by selling alcohol. (Homicide shows the effects of alcohol on consumers, NLJ, February 23, 2017, page two)

He didn’t mention people who sell guns. Are they to blame too?

What happened to Ms. Katy will forever change the lives of everyone involved. My deepest sympathy goes to her family and the family of Mr. Davis. When horrible decisions are made consequences occur, and God is needed to mend the broken hearts of those involved.

I personally have not only made poor choices, but also feel pain from the choices of others. Alcohol and drugs changed my life for the better and for the worse. In my experience and opinion, accepting Christ is the only way to successfully battle and defeat addiction.

Thank you God, I will never struggle with personal addiction again. The grace of Christ gave me the strength to change my way of life. Christ’s sacrifice for my sin forever humbles me.

Mr. Lang talks about the judgement of Christ and expresses his judgement for the choices of others. But, Mr. Lang you forget the grace of Christ. People who experience the devastation of addiction need the love and support of the community of God, not their judgement. As you threaten the condemnation of sin, you forget to mention the forgiveness given when one accepts grace.

No one is without sin worthy of God’s judgement, including you. Our community has many who suffer from addiction. What do we do besides judge? How do we help someone with addiction issues?

Dealing with addiction creates pain and anger, often leaving us to feel we need to punish those who hurt us and our loved ones, but we are called upon to love and help one another. Can we, as Christians of Newcastle, create a community that supports people choosing a different lifestyle or should we just judge those people?

Learn about the disease. It is so complicated and baffling. Often it wins and we lose amazing people in our lives in one way or another. If you are suffering from the effects of addiction, please seek help. Our community offers Alanon , AA and Christian Recovery meetings.

Encouragement and attendance from those who have been successful and those who need help are vital to the health of the meetings, as we do not want people to show up and no one be there for them.

Churches, when a new person walks in who may need help, are we comfortable to walk towards them, offer support, friendship, our time?

Thank you for this opportunity to share my personal thoughts.

—Judy Martens