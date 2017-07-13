A Sweet Pair

Marshals have been rooted in local tradition

Bri Brasher for NLJ

The Fair Parade is back, and the 2017 edition will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. The procession will be led by Newcastle’s own Shane and Marissa Sweet, who live the quintessential Wyoming life on their ranch 25 miles southwest of town on Louse Creek. Both Shane and Marissa grew up in Newcastle, where they are now raising their four kids, all of whom share their family’s love of 4-H, FFA, and rodeo.

The theme for this year’s parade is, “A timeless tradition, fun for all ages, through the ages,” and the Sweets fit the theme to a T.

FOCUS, a local non-profit organization that provides emergency services to Weston County, organized the parade this year. Karen MacKenzie, a Crisis Advocate for FOCUS, told the News Letter Journal that the Sweets were the first family that popped into her head when choosing parade marshals for the 2017 fair parade.