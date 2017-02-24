A Swedish Coffee Table for Two

Shirley Bergquist celebrated her 80th birthday this Saturday alongside over 150 friends and family at the Weston County Senior Center. She said she was particularly touched as family from as far as Utah came to visit.

Although her children have all moved away, Shirley loves her hometown of Newcastle.

“I thank God every day that I have been fortunate enough to live in this small area. I’m very blessed,” Shirley admitted.

Her fond memories of Newcastle stretch back to her high school days, when Main Street boasted two dime stores and a traveling marching band. Like most kids in the Happy Days of the 50’s, Shirley got her kicks by attending dances out in the country. Swinging the night away at an evening sock hop was a common occurrence during the hey-days of Rock and Roll.