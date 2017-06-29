A skating rink can make Newcastle great again

Dear Editor,

Newcastle should have a skating rink because a skating rink would be a great way to bring friends and families together to have fun. At one time there was a place to skate here, and Newcastle has an aquatic center. Why can’t it have a skating rink as well? A skating rink would bring opportunities for the school and the public, and provide economic growth in the community.

A skating rink would bring opportunities to the school and the athletic department. By constructing an indoor or an outdoor skating rink, it would allow the sports program to provide more extracurricular activities— such as hockey and skating lessons. A hockey team would benefit the sports department because having a hockey team allows more options for those looking to participate in different sports.

The article “On the Ice” In Scholastic Superscience states, “You need more than just talented players, you also need a perfect sheet of ice for the players and puck to glide across.” Considering the amount of athletes in Newcastle High School, there is great potential for some very talented hockey players or skaters, and an ice rink would bring opportunities for students and the school.

A local skating rink would create a great winter activity, and the addition of a skating rink would make Newcastle a great attraction. According to the article, “The Common Passion,” published in 1990, “The arena is what draws people to the town…The arena is a gathering place for the winter months.”

Many people enjoy getting out and doing activities in the community, but that can be difficult in the winter months. A skating rink would make for fun and physical activities for the whole family and people of all ages to enjoy. A skating rink would draw people to the community, and would also allow for a great activity for the long, boring winter months.

A skating rink would create economic growth in the community because there would be people wanting to come from out-of-town to skate. Also, if a hockey team was available, teams from all over the region would be coming to this rink. The skating rink could be a big attraction for Newcastle, bringing people from out of town to local businesses as well. The article, “Sports Cluster to Drive Economic Growth” states, “We strongly believe that sports can promote economic development…” The rink would definitely support local businesses, such as retailers, restaurants, and hotels, and in conclusion, it would bring economic growth.

Ice skating is a fun and exciting activity that friends and families can enjoy. Newcastle has opportunities for other activities, why not a skating rink too?

—Hailey McGuire

(Ed. note: The preceding letters were written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshman English class. Please send any responses to these letters to editor@newslj.com)