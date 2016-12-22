A passion for her homeland

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 22nd, 2016

New coordinator thinks job is the perfect fit

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

On December 6, the Weston County Commissioners were introduced to Denise Bradshaw, who will be taking over as Weston County Homeland Security Coordinator. The commissioners were excited to welcome someone to fill the vacant position, and Bradshaw said she is excited to take on the role.

“Emergency management response has always been my passion. I love it. I love every aspect of it, especially being involved in the community and helping the community as much as I can,” Bradshaw told the commissioners.

Weston County Homeland Security has been without a coordinator for a good portion of the year after Scott Rager resigned from the position several months ago. It fell to Weston County Sheriff Bryan Colvard to find the right person to take over the post when the Weston County Commissioners decided at about the same time to put the Homeland Security office under his supervision.

