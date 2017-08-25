A Lumber Yard & Its Colorful Characters

with Leonard Cash

Between selling lumber, housing horses, and facilitating a bootlegging business, block six, lots 19 through 24 has quite the history. This week, Leonard Cash reports on the block’s timeline in Newcastle history as well as the people that utilized the land over the years.

Details begin when W.E. Bodine Lumber Dealer came to Newcastle in 1889, where he opened a hardware store and lumber yard. The hardware store was located on the corner of Warren Avenue and Summit, and the lumber yard sat in block six on lots 19 through 24 behind the old Newcastle Hardware building.