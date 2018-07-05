A long time with their eyes on the sky

A long-time News Letter Journal reader from Crook County and her family are being honored this month for a lifetime of commitment to weather watching in northeast Wyoming.

The National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, had the honor of presenting Robert and sometime NLJ letter writer Claralee Dillinger, of Rozet, Wyoming, the General Albert Myer award for 65 years of service to the cooperative weather observation program.

According to a press release from NWS, Robert began taking weather observations for the National Weather Service in July of 1953. He carries on a family tradition started in 1916, when his father Jacob, homesteaded the ranch in eastern Campbell County. In 1941, a cooperative weather station was started at the Dillinger ranch, with Jacob and Ruby Dillinger being the first observers.