A little art on the side

Library displays attorney’s unconscious drawings

Doug Dumbrill has a most fascinating talent in creating astonishingly intricate pieces of art all while focusing on business. To keep his more creative right brain busy during long phone calls negotiating land deals or law, he would take up a fine-tipped pen and begin to doodle on a notepad, back of a calendar, or any other piece of paper he could lay his hands on.

He wouldn’t pay much attention to what his hand was doing, giving his art a glancing appraisal between his real work. For him, this was simply a ruse to keep his mind from wandering while continuing to focus on the conversation.

“When you are a lawyer and land negotiator, you spend a lot of time engaged in conversations and listening to conversations. But when you’re listening to them, there’s not much else going on. For me, this is play. It’s recreation recorded,” Dumbrill confessed.