A historian for the ages

Recognitions piling up for Kaul

Maxine Kaul knows history – especially local history – and for that she was recently recognized by two organizations. The first award was from the Wyoming State Historical Society in October, and the second was from the Wyoming Daughters of the American Revolution, Inyan Kara Chapter. It was presented in November.

The state historical society recognized Kaul, who had been nominated by the society’s Weston County chapter, with a first-place award in education projects for her 2016 Wyoming Day Celebration presentation in Upton. The presentation featured three poets who spoke about their lives and shared their poetry.