A healthy strategy

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

While hospital officials remain focused on finishing the current expansion and renovation of Weston County Health Services, they are also looking forward and trying to develop a long-term approach to meeting the community’s health needs. As such, WCHS utilizes information and opinions from a number of different sources to pinpoint areas that need attention, and that information is then used to develop a strategic plan for the facility over the next year, according to CEO Maureen Cadwell.

She said she will continue to have meetings with different groups and organizations throughout Weston County, in addition to having discussions with hospital employees, to gather information that will eventually be used by the WCHS board to approve a long-range vision.

Once the strategic plan is prepared, Cadwell will present it to the board to gather their opinions and find out if there are any potential adjustments that have to made. The CEO intends for the board to receive their first copy for review in April, and it is hoped a final draft will be ready for their approval in May.