A Hardware Store History

Bri Brasher with Leonard Cash for NLJ

This week, town historian Leonard Cash, continued to provide our readers with his history of Newcastle by sharing a chronical of Newcastle Hardware with the News Letter Journal. While the hardware store recently closed its doors earlier this summer, the building has historically housed essential businesses in Newcastle’s downtown.

The building sits next to the former Craig Chevrolet building on block six, lots 13 and 14, but according to an issue of the News Letter Journal published on May 27, 1920, the Newcastle Mercantile Company was the oldest store in Newcastle at that time.

Prior to moving in 1930, Newcastle Mercantile was located in Block 10, which is currently occupied by several different shops on Main Street. The store was originally established in the early days by the McCrea family until sold to a man by the name of B. F. Russel and his associate, Dan Reid. According to Cash, the McCreas, originally from Pennsylvania, started farming near Moon, South Dakota after selling out of the mercantile business.