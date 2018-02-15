A great resource

The Budget Session of the 64th Wyoming Legislature began on Monday, and by the time this newspaper was sent to the printing press on Tuesday night, a total of 294 pieces of legislation had already been filed (and that doesn’t include the actual budget bill).

Lawmakers had until noon on Wednesday to get bill drafts in, so that number probably grew by the time you read this editorial. Suffice it to say, we don’t have the space to list and summarize all of them— and given the fact that this is only a 20-day session many of them won’t even gain introduction or be debated. But that doesn’t mean the bills— or the ideals they represent— aren’t important to you, and we urge all of our readers to take the time this week to peruse the list of bills that were filed before the midweek deadline by visiting the legislature’s website at http://legisweb.state.wy.us. Once there, click on the “2018 Bill Tracking Information” link and it will take you to the complete list.

If you see a bill title that interests or concerns you, simply click on that bill to read it entirely. If you still have questions or concerns, click the “Legislator Information” tab on the left side of the home page, where you can contact any member of the legislature via email and share your thoughts. (Phone numbers and mailing addresses are also provided.)

There is no better way to track the legislative news that is important to you— without bias or slant— and it has never been easier to be your own advocate.