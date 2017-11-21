A few interested residents

Dr. Jording to participate in author meet and greet

Dr. Mike Jording, a local family physician and Wyoming enthusiast, will participate in the author meet and greet at the News Letter Journal on December 1, beginning at 2 p.m.

While many people commonly hunt, fish, read, or craft during down time, Jording’s favorite hobby is a bit more unique. He is fascinated by Wyoming history, an interest that began when Jording was a small child traveling the state with his parents.

“I’m really just a Wyoming guy. I don’t know if the right word would be a Wyoming patriot, but I am very loyal to Wyoming,” he emphasized.