$6 million workforce training bill ‘broken’

By Daniel Bendtsen

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — One of first pieces of legislation to come out of Gov. Matt Mead’s 20-year economic diversification plan — the 2018 workforce training bill — is already “broken,” said Jerimiah Rieman, Mead’s director for economic diversification strategy and initiatives.

The law was passed in March and had the strong backing of Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, and other top legislators.

The law was a starting effort of ENDOW, which stands for Economically Needed Diversification Opportunities for Wyoming.

The bill, Senate File 119, provided incentives for private companies by funding state-sponsored workforce training in certain industries ENDOW aims to foster.

Wyoming Workforce Services Director John Cox has been working to implement the program prescribed in the law since it was passed in March.

Under the bill, ENDOW will identify new or existing industries for which it wants to create jobs, and the state will then provide grants — up to $5,000 per employee — for companies to train workers. The bill included an appropriation of $6 million.

However, Cox said at a Friday ENDOW meeting in Laramie, it’s been difficult to make feasible grant rules because of the labyrinth of stipulations included in the bill.

Applications go through certification processes through the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Workforce Services, the Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s office.

Cox said the complexity of the law’s “prescriptions” will make it difficult for grants to be approved in less than two months.

Other grants run by his department can be issued in as little as three weeks.

“There are so many prescriptions and whistle-stops built into the bill that it makes it a voluminous process,” Cox said. “You can make the rule as lean as possible, but it has to meet the statute, and we’re estimating 45-75 days to get a contract cut from the time of application.”

Rieman said ENDOW had hoped grant rules would be simple, but “legislative advocates” turned the bill into “something that’s just not going to work.”

“We’ve got a broken bill. We need to admit that. … We need some help to fix that, because this is not flexible enough to accomplish want we want to.”

The new program was meant to go into effect once Mead approves ENDOW’s 20-year strategic plan in August. However, Rieman said it would now be inappropriate to move forward on a “rule package.”

Cox now plans to discuss the law’s problems at the August meeting of the Legislature’s Minerals, Business & Economic Development meeting.

“We need to take this as a lesson. We tied (Cox’s) hands with this legislation,” said ENDOW committee-member Jerad Stack, who said ENDOW needs to be focused on making sure its programs are “moving at the speed of business.”

“It frustrates me that … we talk about that all the time, but one of the first legislations we put through, we have the same baggage,” he said.