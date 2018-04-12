RaeLynn’s new single out now! Watch – “Queens Don’t”

RaeLynn’s newest single “Queens Don’t” was released just last month.

Rolling Stone recently wrote, “Alternating between quiet verses bolstered by acoustic guitar strums and full-bodied choruses, “Queens Don’t” continues the progressive blend of pop and country she mastered on 2017’s Wildhorse. RaeLynn, who recently scored an ACM Awards nomination for New Female Artist, is currently playing shows as part of the CMT Next Women of Country on Tour, alongside Sara Evans and Kalie Shorr. Her next show is March 16th in Prior Lake, Minnesota.”

And the best part? She’ll be in Newcastle, Wyoming to celebrate the 4th of July with Weston County. The Fourth at the Four Way! With special guests the Williams Brother’s Band and Hill City Slickers.

Advance Ticket Sales are going on NOW at the NLJ and Pinnacle Bank.

Buy yours before it’s too late!