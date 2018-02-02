2018 Temporary Job Opportunities Still Available

Application deadline extended for more than 300 temporary jobs in the Rocky Mountain Region of the US Forest Service

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2018 – The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service announced today the availability of 300 temporary jobs in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations for the 2018 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs Jan. 31-February 6, 2018. Temporary job opportunities are searchable online atwww.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS www.usajobs.gov through February 6.

Below are resume tips and application resources to support job seekers in applying for jobs with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Resume Tips

Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)

Tailor your resume to each job announcement

Spell out acronyms

Be honest

Write clear and concise statements

Use active verbs

Proofread your resume

Application Resources